2nd phase YSRC yatra begins with huge turnouts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s second phase of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra resumed on Wednesday and the party held impressive rallies in three constituencies of the State - Hindupur in Rayalaseema, Ponnur in Coastal Andhra and Narasannapet in North Coastal Andhra.

Prominent YSRC leaders toured the three Assembly constituencies spreading the message of social empowerment, justice, and development brought in by the YSRC government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Hindupur, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah, Ministers Usha Sricharan and Gummanur Jayaram, and others spoke about the social empowerment rendered to the downtrodden sections by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.YSRC district president M Sankara Narayana lauded Jagan for appointing leaders of BC, SC, ST and minority communities in key positions of power, marking a historic era in governance.

Usha Sricharan hailed the YSRC government for providing the real self-respect to BCs and urged voters to elect Jagan again for decentralising power across communities and castes. She emphasised that the YSRC is the only party in the State that has served everyone irrespective of their caste, religion and regions, providing the benefits of welfare schemes even to the eligible people of the Opposition TDP.

Drawing a comparison between how Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna treated BCs in the constituency and what Jagan did for their empowerment, she said, “To ensure that the BCs thrive and live with self-respect in the State, it is imperative that Jagan should retain power in the State in the ensuing elections.

“The choice is clear for the people in Hindupur, either vote for TDP’s Balakrishna, known for suppressing the voices and exploiting BCs, or vote for Jagan, the leader who has brought welfare to our doorstep,” she observed.

In Narasannapeta Assembly constituency of Srikakulam district, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju, and local MLAs participated in the bus yatra.

Prasada Rao said, “Jagan is running an effective welfare regime. If one takes a look at the transformative changes that have taken place in the State be it in the form of hospitals or schools around you, one will know how Jagan has always stood by the poor and granted them access to quality education and healthcare.’’ A huge number of people participated in the public meeting.

