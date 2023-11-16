Andhra Pradesh: With surge in demand since Covid-19, it's 'Enter the Dragon' fruit for Bapatla farmers

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the increasing demand for exotic fruits, several enterprising and enthusiastic farmers are switching to the cultivation of dragon fruit as it is reaping good profits.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bapatla district horticulture department assistant director P Jenamma informed that, as the climatic conditions of the region are favourable for the cultivation of these crops, farmers across the Bapatla district including Addanki, Korisepadu, Ballikaruva, Marturu, and Vetapalem regions with the assistance of the horticulture department officials are showing more interest, as a result, the plantation has increased to over 25 hectares alone in the last few months in the district, she added.

Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya or pitahaya, is a fruit that has gained popularity worldwide. Originally from southern Mexico and Central America, it is now grown in many parts of the world. There are two main types of dragon fruit. The most common variety has white pulp with black seeds, while a rarer type has red pulp and black seeds. It contains various nutrients and is a decent source of iron, magnesium, and fiber. Interestingly, the consumption of dragon fruit has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. People are seeking out highly nutritious foods, and dragon fruit fits the bill.

This surge in demand has been beneficial for farmers, who can now easily market their produce at reasonable prices. In fact, some farmers are investing substantial amounts, ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, in dragon fruit cultivation.

Additionally, dragon fruit cultivation is also receiving support from the Central government. With subsidies of around Rs 30,000 per hectare under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), farmers are finding the investment cost to be very reasonable. K Ramana Rao, a farmer in Vetapalem said, “The investment cost is very less, once the crop is set up for first season. Apart from this, we do not have to worry about marketing and dip in prices, as most of our produce is sold out at the farm itself,” he added.

According to the officials, the flowering and fruiting of dragon fruit occur multiple times throughout the year, typically from July to November, coinciding with the monsoon season. It takes about 35 days for harvesting after the flowering stage. One of the great advantages for farmers is that dragon fruit, being a cactus, requires very little water compared to other fruit crops. Additionally, the risk of pest infestation is minimal, which is definitely a favorable factor for the farmers. With these positive aspects, officials are predicting that dragon fruit cultivation may continue to increase in the near future.

