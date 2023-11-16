Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP governor launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Paderu

The Guv flagged off a new ambulance service to primary health centre at Darakonda and also flagged off mobile IEC vehicles, inaugurated the carnival, planted a tree at the venue of the programme.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the inauguration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Araku in ASR district on Wednesday I Express

Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the inauguration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Araku in ASR district on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scheme for the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), for which Rs 24,000 crore was announced in the 2023-24 budget, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer. He was speaking at the Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat programme held at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

He also remembered revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, who waged an unrelenting armed campaign against the British colonial rule. “The State has distributed RoFR pattas, by conferring ownership rights on 3.23 lakh acres of forest land to 1.54 lakh eligible tribal farmers and completed construction of roads in remote tribal areas to an extent of 1,087km. 24 out of 28 Ekalavya schools sanctioned by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry have also been established in the tribal areas,” he explained.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and other district officials on his arrival at Araku. Later, he flagged off a new ambulance service to primary health centre at Darakonda and also flagged off mobile IEC vehicles, inaugurated the carnival, planted a tree at the venue of the programme, and visited stalls put up by the tribal groups showcasing their products.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp