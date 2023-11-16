AP governor launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Paderu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scheme for the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), for which Rs 24,000 crore was announced in the 2023-24 budget, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer. He was speaking at the Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat programme held at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday.

He also remembered revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, who waged an unrelenting armed campaign against the British colonial rule. “The State has distributed RoFR pattas, by conferring ownership rights on 3.23 lakh acres of forest land to 1.54 lakh eligible tribal farmers and completed construction of roads in remote tribal areas to an extent of 1,087km. 24 out of 28 Ekalavya schools sanctioned by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry have also been established in the tribal areas,” he explained.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and other district officials on his arrival at Araku. Later, he flagged off a new ambulance service to primary health centre at Darakonda and also flagged off mobile IEC vehicles, inaugurated the carnival, planted a tree at the venue of the programme, and visited stalls put up by the tribal groups showcasing their products.

