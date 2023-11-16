Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSSDC scam: No truth in claims of training youth, says CID

The probe agency asserted that there was no truth in the petitioner’s claim that training was imparted to lakhs of youngsters through the skill development centres during the previous TDP regime.

Published: 16th November 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Wednesday submitted its concluding arguments in the High Court against the petition filed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking bail in the State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

Represented by Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, the probe agency asserted that there was no truth in the petitioner’s claim that training was imparted to lakhs of youngsters through the skill development centres during the previous TDP regime.

It may be recalled that the 73-year-old had earlier filed a bail petition in the High Court after the same was dismissed by the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court in Vijayawada. Subsequently, Naidu filed another petition in the HC and was granted a four-week conditional interim bail on October 31.

When the plea came up for hearing on Wednesday, Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that the petitioner’s counsels were yet to place their arguments on the main bail petition. In response, Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra informed the court that they have concluded the arguments on the bail plea as well and the same can be verified in the court docket orders.

Informing the court that they have filed an additional counter, Sudhakar Reddy said there was no truth in the petitioner’s contention that the case against Naidu was registered out of political vendetta.
He pointed out that a whistle-blower had raised an alarm about irregularities in the AP State Skill Development Corporation in 2018, following which the ACB took up an investigation the same year.

TAGS
APSSDC scam APCID N Chandrababu Naidu

