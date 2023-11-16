Build barrage on Krishna: Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Decrying the Centre calling for tenders to construct cable suspension bridge on Krishna river at Siddeswara-Somasila region across the backwaters of Srisailam on NH 167 (from Kalwakurthy in Telangana to Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh), Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee coordinator Kamani Venugopal Reddy demanded call back of tenders.

In a press release, he reiterated his demand for bridge-cum-barrage on Krishna river in place of the proposed suspension bridge. “The tenders for the proposed iconic cable bridge were floated and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,400 crore.

However, the project in no way served the drinking and irrigation needs of Rayalaseema, especially those in Nandyal and Kurnool districts. However, by constructing bridge -cum-barrage at the same place, will not only address the irrigation and drinking water needs of the two districts, but at the same time serve the purpose for which the suspension bridge has been proposed,” he said.

Further stating that the construction cost of the bridge-cum-barrage is far less than suspension bridge, Venugopal Reddy said that the estimated cost of the bridge-cum-barrage will be around Rs 1,000 crore and will also act as a flood regulating mechanism.

In October 2022, Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari announced the project and later it was approved. Once constructed it will be the first suspension bridge on Krishna river, however, since the announcement, there has been opposition to the same from farmers in Rayalaseema.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Decrying the Centre calling for tenders to construct cable suspension bridge on Krishna river at Siddeswara-Somasila region across the backwaters of Srisailam on NH 167 (from Kalwakurthy in Telangana to Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh), Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee coordinator Kamani Venugopal Reddy demanded call back of tenders. In a press release, he reiterated his demand for bridge-cum-barrage on Krishna river in place of the proposed suspension bridge. “The tenders for the proposed iconic cable bridge were floated and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,400 crore. However, the project in no way served the drinking and irrigation needs of Rayalaseema, especially those in Nandyal and Kurnool districts. However, by constructing bridge -cum-barrage at the same place, will not only address the irrigation and drinking water needs of the two districts, but at the same time serve the purpose for which the suspension bridge has been proposed,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further stating that the construction cost of the bridge-cum-barrage is far less than suspension bridge, Venugopal Reddy said that the estimated cost of the bridge-cum-barrage will be around Rs 1,000 crore and will also act as a flood regulating mechanism. In October 2022, Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari announced the project and later it was approved. Once constructed it will be the first suspension bridge on Krishna river, however, since the announcement, there has been opposition to the same from farmers in Rayalaseema. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp