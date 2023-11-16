Civic chief urges officials & people to make Guntur city garbage-free

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials and all stakeholders of GMC should coordinate and work to achieve Guntur as a garbage-free city, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. She conducted a review meeting on door-to-door collection of wastes and various sanitation works taken up in the city here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials to conduct awareness programs to educate the public on the segregation of wastes, to prevent the dumping of waste on roads and drains.Sanitary inspectors should conduct raids frequently. Hefty fines should be imposed on shop owners, if they fail to follow the regulations and litter the roads, she maintained.

“Sanitary inspectors should conduct raids frequently and seize the shops if the shopkeepers do not heed the regulations and litter the roads irresponsibly. The engineering officials should take all required action to set up charging points for the e-autos across the city,” she added.

The civic chief added that the sanitary workers, sanitation secretariats, and inspectors should deliver their duties according to the schedule and encourage people to follow sanitation regulations and achieve Swachh Guntur. GMC superintendent engineer Bhaskar, deputy commissioner Ravindra, MHO Dr. Bhanu Prakash, engineering department officials, and public health department officials were also present.

