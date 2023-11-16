Day after arrest, former TDP MLC B Tech Ravi booked for betting

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A day after Kadapa police arrested former TDP MLC Mareddi Ravindranath Reddy alias BTech Ravi, another case was booked against him under the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act on Wednesday. Ravi was reportedly arrested in connection with a scuffle at the Kadapa airport during Lokesh’s visit on January 25. Police had tried to prevent the former MLC and a large number of TDP leaders and activists from entering the airport, which resulted in a clash.He was produced before the magistrate, remanded to 14 days in judicial custody and sent to Kadapa Central Prison.

Elaborating on the fresh charges, police said raids were conducted at OLF School compound in Porumamilla on the night of November 5 after receiving credible information regarding cricket betting. They arrested nine people, seized a mobile phone and Rs 41,500 cash. During questioning, one of the arrested persons confessed that he was organising betting and collecting money from punters on the directions of one Suresh Kumar Reddy, a native of Proddutur.

On November 11, Porumamilla police nabbed Suresh at Y-Junction in the town and seized Rs 1.14 lakh. During interrogation, he confessed that Ravi was also involved in cricket betting. He also informed the police that they place bets on ‘National Exchange 999’. Following this, the TDP leader was listed as accused number 17 (A17) and issued notice under Section 41 (A). Police also listed two other people, Chand Basha and Pappuru Narasimhulu, as A1 and A2 respectively.Suresh allegedly confessed to the police that he was collecting money from several others, including BTech Ravi. Later, he was released and a notice was served on him under Section 41 (A).

