Finish rockfall mitigation works for Durga temple ghat road in two months: AP chief secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials concerned to complete the rockfall mitigation works for the Durga temple ghat road in two months on Wednesday. Instructing the officials during a review meeting held at his camp office in Vijayawada, CS Jawahar Reddy asked the officials about the incident of landslide that happened in the month of September and action taken by the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), NTR district administration and NTR district police to facilitate the pilgrims visiting the temple.

He further examined the report submitted by the expert committee on the strength and prevailing conditions of ghat road and Indrakeeladri hill and instructed the officials to complete the works in two months without any delay by calling tenders.“Finish the entire process of hill strengthening works and tender process as early as possible to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to the pilgrims thronging Durga temple,” Jawahar Reddy instructed officials.

Further, he advised officials to examine whether there would be need of sensors for Indrakeeladri which can detect landslides or likely to break down or any other dangers and inform officials for controlling or avoiding untoward incidents.“There is a huge need to use the technology and sensors at identified problematic locations at hills to avoid landslides and casualties,” Jawahar Reddy opined.

The CS also inquired about the ongoing development works such as elevated queue line complex, multi level parking building, renovation of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple, Prasadam kitchen and other works under the temple’s master development plan.

Endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana explained to CS Jawahar Reddy that the department is spending Rs 2 crore for the fortifying works of the ghat road and gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing works in the temple.NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, temple EO KS Rama Rao and other engineering officials were present.

