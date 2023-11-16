It’s evident that Jagan lost people’s trust: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the arrest of former TDP MLC BTech Ravi in Kadapa, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost public trust and dissatisfaction among people was evident even in his own Assembly constituency Pulivendula.

“As Jagan’s foundations are shaking in Pulivendula, he has resorted to arresting TDP leaders on false charges out of frustration, Lokesh observed.In a statement issued on Wednesday, he felt that Jagan’s fear of opposition is evident with the arrest of Proddatur TDP incharge Praveen Kumar Reddy and Pulivendula TDP incharge BTech Ravi in Kadapa district. The Chief Minister seems to have laid emphasis on foisting false cases against TDP leaders instead of focusing on mitigating the sufferings of drought affected farmers in the State. Now, Jagan can only talk about the numerous false cases foisted against the TDP leaders in his home constituency rather than claiming credit for the development of Pulivendula, he mocked.

Observing that the YSRC cannot survive long with false cases and intimidation politics, Lokesh asserted that the TDP will continue its fight on behalf of the people against oppressive policies. “Rayalaseema is reeling under severe drought now. The poor water management of the YSRC government has worsened the situation. The Polavaram project, originally designed to provide relief to the region’s water woes, has remained in a state of neglect with its future hanging in the balance,” Lokesh posted on social media platform X.

