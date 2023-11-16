It’s time to dethrone Modi: Yechury in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need to dethrone the Narendra Modi government to protect democracy, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the progress of the nation is only possible through INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Addressing the Praja Rakshana Bheri public meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre could only be toppled through the people’s movements.

Expressing concern over the increasing crimes against women and illegal mining in tribal lands, he said under Modi, the Governors in a few States had started questioning the laws enacted by the legislatures. The regional parties are fearing of the BJP because of CBI and Enforcement Directorate raids, he deplored.

“The dependence of about 80 crore people in the country on the government for food highlights its backwardness. India is top from the bottom among G20 countries in Human Development Index and Gross Domestic Product,” the CPM general secretary pointed out.

Finding fault with the Centre for not according the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State and its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said, “The country is currently going through a phase worse than of emergency days. Time has come for the people to decide, which party they should support in the ensuing general elections.”CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu saw a grave threat to the country from the BJP.

“Though the BJP has no presence in Andhra Pradesh, through the ruling YSRC, it is as good as being in the government. The BJP has no opposition from the YSRC in Parliament. For that matter, even the TDP is the same,” Raghavulu observed.

Commenting on the arrest of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, the CPM leader felt that the YSRC government would not dare to do it without the consent of the BJP at the Centre.

“However, the TDP will never admit it and it has no courage to question the BJP in this regard. The newly formed TDP-JSP combine will bow down to the BJP,” Raghavulu observed. CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao and other leaders also spoke against the anti-people policies of the Centre.Earlier, the CPM and its frontal organisations held an impressive rally in the city turning it into red with the fluttering of party flags.

