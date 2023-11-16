Krishna water sharing likely to be poll issue

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decision of the Centre on the inter-state river water sharing regarding Krishna water is likely to become an election issue in the coming days. While the ruling and Opposition parties seem to be biding their time to make an issue out of it, in view of Telangana elections, people’s organisations have already hit the roads to rake up the issue.

In October first week, the Union Cabinet decided to approve the fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal that would govern the allocation of river water between Andhra and Telangana and subsequently gazette notification was issued. The new ToR included project-wise allocations to ongoing and contemplated projects. However, the same was opposed by AP.

“We cannot remain silent as injustice is being done to the people of Rayalaseema. The impact of Centre’s decision will be on the entire state but more on Rayalaseema people. It is unfortunate that ruling and opposition parties are yet to wake up to this reality,’ said Bojja Dasaratha Ramireddy, president of Rayalaseema Sagu Neeti Sadhana Samithi. Speaking to TNIE, he said after the Union Cabinet’s decision, the Samithi was first to take up the issue and explain how it was detrimental to the interests of Rayalaseema region. Reddy will organise Rayalaseema Hakkula Dinotsavam on November 16 to mark 86th anniversary of Sribagh Pact.

“Water security of the region was the foremost objective of the pact, but today, the very aspect is in jeopardy. While those at Centre are taking decisions out of political interests, those in the State are keeping mum for the very reason,” Dasaratha Ramireddy said and questioned why there has been no follow up action from the State, after announcing to take legal recourse on the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy said injustice has been done to the people of Rayalaseema with the ‘silence’ of the government when the Centre has announced its decision over inter-state river water sharing issue and followed it by a gazette notification. “We will go door-to-door to make people aware of what is happening and leave the decision to them,” he said.

