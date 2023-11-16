Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP

Under the influence of depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated parts of South Coastal districts in the state.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Rains

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some of the coastal cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh, which have been experiencing above normal temperature for the past couple of weeks, will have a brief respite, as moderate to heavy rains predicted for next couple of days.

Under the influence of depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated parts of South Coastal districts in the state, and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated parts of costal and Rayalseema districts.

Met department said on Wednesday morning that the depression was concentrated at about 510 km southeast of Vizag and is likely to intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off AP coast on Thursday morning.  

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, light to moderate rain occurred at one or two places in Rayalaseema and coastal AP. Satyavedu and Tada of Tirupati district experienced huge rainfall.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp