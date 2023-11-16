Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Some of the coastal cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh, which have been experiencing above normal temperature for the past couple of weeks, will have a brief respite, as moderate to heavy rains predicted for next couple of days.

Under the influence of depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated parts of South Coastal districts in the state, and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated parts of costal and Rayalseema districts.

Met department said on Wednesday morning that the depression was concentrated at about 510 km southeast of Vizag and is likely to intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off AP coast on Thursday morning.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, light to moderate rain occurred at one or two places in Rayalaseema and coastal AP. Satyavedu and Tada of Tirupati district experienced huge rainfall.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Some of the coastal cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh, which have been experiencing above normal temperature for the past couple of weeks, will have a brief respite, as moderate to heavy rains predicted for next couple of days. Under the influence of depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated parts of South Coastal districts in the state, and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated parts of costal and Rayalseema districts. Met department said on Wednesday morning that the depression was concentrated at about 510 km southeast of Vizag and is likely to intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off AP coast on Thursday morning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, light to moderate rain occurred at one or two places in Rayalaseema and coastal AP. Satyavedu and Tada of Tirupati district experienced huge rainfall. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp