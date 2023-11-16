No outreach drives from TDP yet to counter YSRC bus yatra

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the ruling YSRC is going to the people in the name of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra and highlighting the welfare schemes and the social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Opposition TDP has confined itself to internal meetings for the past few weeks.

After the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case in September, party general secretary Nara Lokesh suspended his Yuva Galam Padayatra. He has not taken up any public interaction programmes since then and used to stay in Delhi most of the time for holding consultations with legal experts pertaining to the cases against Naidu.

Though Lokesh announced that he would start the Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme, which was earlier undertaken by Naidu, from November 1, it has not commenced following the release of the former Chief Minister from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on interim bail on October 31.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, who started the Nijam Gelavali programme, has also stopped it after the release of TDP chief from jail.Sources in the party say that they are waiting to get a clarity on the outcome of verdicts of different cases in various courts against the party chief and then to take a decision on launching the mass outreach programmes.

They contend that the party leaders are very much in the public eye by taking up different programmes and also conducting coordination meetings with the Jana Sena Party, which is in alliance with the TDP now.

“In fact, our leaders are actively mingling with the people and taking part in various forms of protests against the lopsided policies of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State. With regard to the conduct of mass outreach programmes to counter the YSRC, we are yet to take a decision,” a TDP leader told TNIE.

Stating that more than four months are remaining for the elections, another leader felt that the TDP will soon evolve a schedule to conduct roadshows and public meetings. In the mean time, the party leadership besides focusing on the seat sharing with the Jana Sena Party, needs to start the process of finalising the names of party candidates, he said.

Though Naidu gave a clarity to several leaders on their candidature in the ensuing polls, the scenario may change in some of the seats following the Jana Sena joining hands with the TDP, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: While the ruling YSRC is going to the people in the name of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra and highlighting the welfare schemes and the social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Opposition TDP has confined itself to internal meetings for the past few weeks. After the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case in September, party general secretary Nara Lokesh suspended his Yuva Galam Padayatra. He has not taken up any public interaction programmes since then and used to stay in Delhi most of the time for holding consultations with legal experts pertaining to the cases against Naidu. Though Lokesh announced that he would start the Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme, which was earlier undertaken by Naidu, from November 1, it has not commenced following the release of the former Chief Minister from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on interim bail on October 31.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, who started the Nijam Gelavali programme, has also stopped it after the release of TDP chief from jail.Sources in the party say that they are waiting to get a clarity on the outcome of verdicts of different cases in various courts against the party chief and then to take a decision on launching the mass outreach programmes. They contend that the party leaders are very much in the public eye by taking up different programmes and also conducting coordination meetings with the Jana Sena Party, which is in alliance with the TDP now. “In fact, our leaders are actively mingling with the people and taking part in various forms of protests against the lopsided policies of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State. With regard to the conduct of mass outreach programmes to counter the YSRC, we are yet to take a decision,” a TDP leader told TNIE. Stating that more than four months are remaining for the elections, another leader felt that the TDP will soon evolve a schedule to conduct roadshows and public meetings. In the mean time, the party leadership besides focusing on the seat sharing with the Jana Sena Party, needs to start the process of finalising the names of party candidates, he said. Though Naidu gave a clarity to several leaders on their candidature in the ensuing polls, the scenario may change in some of the seats following the Jana Sena joining hands with the TDP, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp