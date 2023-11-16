Home States Andhra Pradesh

Upgraded first-aid kits worth Rs 485 each distributed to 55,607 Anganwadi centres in AP

Aimed at offering immediate primary care to children, marks a significant stride in the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of the younger population.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 10:06 AM

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To enhance primary healthcare services for children, the government has entrusted the task of providing primary medical services at Anganwadi centres to Anganwadis. This initiative, aimed at offering immediate primary care to children, marks a significant stride in the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of the younger population.

To support this effort, the State government has distributed upgraded first-aid kits to Anganwadi centres. These kits, more comprehensive than previous kits, contain seven types of medicines specifically curated for addressing minor illnesses and injuries commonly encountered by children. The decision to enhance medical services aligns with the government’s strategy to integrate the concept of a family doctor closer to Anganwadis.

The latest Anganwadi medical kits comprise medications such as paracetamol syrup (60ml), framycetin skin cream (100gm), Absorbent cotton (100gm), ciprofloxacin drops (5ml), Oral rehydration salts (20.5gm), Povidone Iodine (500ml) and a roller bandage under the Integrated Child Development Service Scheme.

A comprehensive information user manual on the usage of these medicines is provided to Anganwadi workers. Speaking to TNIE, Women Development and Child Welfare department commissioner M Janaki emphasised that the government has recently allocated Rs 485.37 for each kit, totalling Rs 2,69,89,770 for 55,607 Anganwadi centres statewide which were supplied by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation.

