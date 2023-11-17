Accused in skill scam files petition in ACB special court to turn approver

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, one of the accused in the case, Shirish Chandrakant Shah, has consented to turn approver.

The State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) had questioned Shah, who is mentioned as accused number 13 (A13) in the case, after receiving a complaint from the current APSSDC chairman, Ajay Reddy.

Subsequently, he was arrested from Mumbai in 2021 and was in prison for some time before securing bail.

While Shah filed a petition before the special ACB court in Vijayawada, seeking permission to turn approver in the case, on Wednesday, the issue came to light on Thursday after the court served notices on CID, TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is A37 in the case and currently out of prison on four-week interim bail, and others to file their counter in the plea.

Further, ACB court judge BSV Himabindu directed Shah’s counsel to produce him before the court on December 5. She also said the petition will be heard on the same day.On December 17 in 2021, CID sleuths had arrested Shah, a market operator.

In its remand report, the probe agency accused Shah of establishing shell companies and facilitating transfer of government funds to Skillar Enterprises, a shell firm, via Pune-based DesignTech Systems in 2015. The CID also alleged that Shah set up Allied Computers International (ACI), another shell company, which was awarded contracts to supply hardware and software.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) had arrested him for laundering hundreds of crores of rupees by floating 212 shell companies.The APSSDC case pertains to the alleged diversion of government funds intended for a skill development project into various shell companies through fraudulent invoices under the previous TDP regime.

