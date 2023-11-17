Andhra Pradesh HC reserves its verdict on bail petition of Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail petition of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case. After the arguments in the case concluded, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, who heard the bail petition of Naidu, reserved the verdict.

Appearing for the APCID in the case, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy continued his arguments for the second day. He said former managing director of Siemens India Suman Bose diverted funds in Hawala mode with the help of one Chennappa.

He further submitted to the court the communication between Bose and Chennappa and pointed out that in his statement to Enforcement Directorate, Siemens International representative Mathew Thomas said their company had no relation with the skill development project. Even before Siemens India had spent its 90% of funds as per the agreement in the project, the State government had released Rs 270 crore and rules were flouted at every stage, he said.

The AAG also submitted to the court that Naidu had violated the bail conditions by taking out a rally in Hyderabad and a case was also registered there. “Naidu is influencing the evidences and witnesses in the case,” he contended.

To get the interim bail, a false medical report was submitted to the court and in the latest medical report it was mentioned that Naidu is suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy with irregular heart rhythm, which is incorrect, he said. The AAG further submitted to the court that the ECG reports of Naidu clearly showed that the medical report was wrong and it was created only to get bail, and urged the court to allow medical tests be performed by government doctors on the former CM.

Though the court had ordered the doctors to submit the medical reports to the central jail superintendent, the reports were directly handed over to Naidu, which is a violation of conditions for the bail, he said.

Appearing for Naidu, senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas said the former CM had no connection with diversion of funds.

They maintained that after years of silence, the government arrested Naidu out of blue for political vendetta. They asserted that Naidu did not violate any of the conditions for interim bail and urged the court to grant him bail.Meanwhile, the CID submitted to the court in writing as to how the money was diverted to shell companies in the skill development case.

