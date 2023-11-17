Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP BJP chief Purandeswari attributes all growth in State to Centre

She said whatever development had taken place in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, it was all done by the Modi government with Central funds.

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (File photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday asserted that whatever development had taken place in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, it was all done by the Modi government with Central funds. Participating in the BJP Shakti Kendra Pramukh and booth-level committees meeting in Guntur, she emphasised the need for further strengthening the party at the grassroots.

She urged the party rank and file to create awareness at the booth level about what the Narendra Modi government did for the State. Earlier, she visited the new buildings built with the Central funds in Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University .

Post bifurcation, the Centre has been extending help to AP in every manner. However, the State government is more focused on borrowing rather than on development. “It is astonishing to find that not a single industry came up and not a single job was created by this government. The Chief Minister has resorted to gambling in the name of three capitals and the annuity, which has to be given to farmers of Amaravati, has been stopped,” she said.

