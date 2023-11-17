Expedite construction of houses for the poor: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite the construction of houses under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu programme. Underscoring the need for continuous monitoring of infrastructure development in the housing colonies, the Chief Minister said steps should be taken to rectify any problem soon after it is identified. Audit should also be conducted on whether all the infrastructure facilities such as electricity, drinking water and soak pits are provided or not to every house built under the programme, he stressed.

Reviewing the progress of housing schemes in the State at an official meeting at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister felt that it is necessary to see that the handed-over properties do not lose their quality and the surrounding ambience is hygienic.

The officials informed Jagan that a loan of Rs 35,000 each has been provided to 12,72,143 beneficiaries, amounting to a total of Rs 4,483 crore, on 25 paise interest for the construction of houses under the scheme.The officials should focus on the management of TIDCO housing complexes and ensure that the beneficiaries’ associations run them on sound lines by creating an awareness among them, he said.

The officials informed him that 7.43 lakh houses in Jagananna colonies were handed over to beneficiaries by October and works relating to another 5 lakh houses are at a brisk pace and will be completed by February. Basic facilities like drinking water and power supply have been provided in all colonies, where houses were handed over to the beneficiaries, the officials informed.Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, APSHCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Housing) and others were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite the construction of houses under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu programme. Underscoring the need for continuous monitoring of infrastructure development in the housing colonies, the Chief Minister said steps should be taken to rectify any problem soon after it is identified. Audit should also be conducted on whether all the infrastructure facilities such as electricity, drinking water and soak pits are provided or not to every house built under the programme, he stressed. Reviewing the progress of housing schemes in the State at an official meeting at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister felt that it is necessary to see that the handed-over properties do not lose their quality and the surrounding ambience is hygienic. The officials informed Jagan that a loan of Rs 35,000 each has been provided to 12,72,143 beneficiaries, amounting to a total of Rs 4,483 crore, on 25 paise interest for the construction of houses under the scheme.The officials should focus on the management of TIDCO housing complexes and ensure that the beneficiaries’ associations run them on sound lines by creating an awareness among them, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The officials informed him that 7.43 lakh houses in Jagananna colonies were handed over to beneficiaries by October and works relating to another 5 lakh houses are at a brisk pace and will be completed by February. Basic facilities like drinking water and power supply have been provided in all colonies, where houses were handed over to the beneficiaries, the officials informed.Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, APSHCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Housing) and others were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp