Floating solar panel in Guntur set to generate power soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As construction of the 500-KW floating solar power plant at Sangam Jagarlamudi under the Guntur Municipal Corporation limits has been completed, electricity will be generated from the project within the next one week.

Speaking to TNIE, NREDCAP (Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) manager (Guntur district) Krishna Reddy explained, “The floating power plant, which is being set up under the Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot Project of UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) to support a transformational shift towards a low-emission and resilient path, has a capacity to produce 2,500 KWH power every day.”

Further, he said electricity generation will begin in the next one week as floating power panels have been set up on the water.The project’s objective is not only to lower greenhouse gas emissions, but also to ensure that it results in Net Zero carbon emissions. In this context, UNIDO has provided 220 e-auto tippers for door-to-door collection of waste for effective solid waste management. The plant is sufficient for 100% charging of all the proposed e-autos on a daily basis.

Due to lack of sufficient land in the city, the floating solar plant has been installed at the Sangam Jagarlamudi summer storage tank which is spread across 100 acres in Guntur city. The project is expected to drastically reduce the city’s dependency on conventional thermal power and result in a drop in greenhouse gas emissions to a large extent, as over 738 tonnes of carbon-dioxide emissions can be reduced. This can further help in making Guntur a pollution-free city.

As part of a different plan, NREDCAP officials are mulling over setting up another floating solar power panel of 18 MW capacity in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli Municipal Corporation.After receiving proposals from local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and civic authorities, NREDCAP officials visited Atmakuru Lake and inspected the possibilities for the project and are preparing a detailed project report.

