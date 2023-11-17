JSP alleges Rs 35,141 crore anomalies in Jagananna colonies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Thursday accused it of committing Rs 35,141 crore irregularities in Jagananna housing colonies. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the JSP has been visiting the Jagananna housing colonies since last November to check the ground realities and it came to light that large scale irregularities had taken place in the acquisition of land.

The government had acquired 28,554 acres of land for Jagananna housing colonies and out of the total, 25,374 acres were from private persons and 4,455 acres through land pooling in Visakhapatnam. The government had spent Rs 56,102 crores for the land acquisition only, which was disclosed by itself. “However, there is a difference of Rs 35,141 crore from the time it has first announced the amount spent on the housing scheme,” JSP leader said.

Elaborating further, he said in the report sent to NITI Aayog on June 10, 2021, the government had stated that 68,381 acres of land were acquired for 30.76 lakh house sites. On March 17, 2022, the Chief Minister informed the State Assembly that 71,811 acres were acquired for house sites and Rs 25,000 crore was spent. On December 20, 2022, the land acquired went up to 75,670 acres and it was further mentioned that Rs 20,961 crore was spent for the construction of houses and of it Rs 9,517 crore was spent for land acquisition.

“On October 12, the Chief Minister announced that 5 lakh houses were issued to beneficiaries and Rs 56,102 crore was spent for land acquisition. All these figures only show that there are a lot of discrepancies in the figures, which reveal the fact that irregularities have taken place in the housing scheme,” he asserted.

