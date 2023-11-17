Not so cordial meets expose differences in TDP-JSP poll alliance

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: War of words between members of the TDP and Jana Sena Party, and no show by a few leaders at the Atmiya Samavesams (cordial meetings) has exposed the differences between the two parties that had recently announced to “fight the 2024 election together to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC government” following the arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case.In the run up to the polls, the two parties decided to conduct coordination meetings to chalk out an action plan and understand local issues.

However, over the past two days, the meetings held in Pithapuram and Jaggampetta Assembly constituencies ended on a stormy note, while senior JSP leaders boycotted the meeting in meeting. The decision on which party leader would contest from which seat, especially in the Godavari districts which are considered to be JSP’s vote bank, has been the bone of contention.

Three JSP leaders in Amalapuram, constituency in-charge Setti Battula Raja Babu, parliamentary segment in-charge DMR Sekhar and municipality opposition leader Yedida Srinu, did not turn up at the meeting, leaving TDP in-charge Aithabattula Ananda Rao red-faced.

Rao pointed out that the JSP leaders did not attend the meeting, despite orders from the high commands of both parties.In Jaggampeta, the meeting was held under the leadership of TDP strongman Jyothula Nehru. JSP in-charge Surya Chandra and local TDP leader Ganesh are relatives, but have been holding personal grudges against each other for a long time.

Before the meeting commenced, the two leaders came face-to-face on the dias and soon they got involved in a verbal duel. Activists of both parties raised slogans and jostled with each other, leading to tense moments. Even as other leaders tried to pacify them, the jostling continued and in the melee, a couple of JSP leaders, including Gokavaram mandal party president Ungarala Mani Ratnam, were injured.

When contacted, Raja Babu and JSP East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh were not available for a comment. It has been learnt that Raja Babu, who is reportedly unhappy with the TDP-JSP alliance, was expecting a ticket in 2024, but now he might reportedly lose the seat to the alliance partner.

