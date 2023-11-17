Release Rs 1,650 crore fee dues of students immediately, Lokesh writes to Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the immediate release of the fee dues of students to the tune of Rs 1,650 crore, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to play havoc with the lives of students.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, he said the government forced the students and their mothers to open joint accounts in banks to get the benefit of fee reimbursement scheme. “The future of students is uncertain as their fees have not been paid yet though the academic year started several months ago. Since the pending fee dues of both the degree and PG students are a whopping Rs 1,650 crore, the college managements are not allowing their students to appear for the examinations and for those who have completed their studies, marks lists are not being issued,” he said.

Keeping in view the future of lakhs of students, the fee dues should be cleared by the government immediately, he demanded.“Your government, which has already made it clear that the Rs 600 crore dues for the 2020-21 academic year will not be paid, has to clear the dues of Rs 600 crore as the fourth term fee for 2022-23 academic year. Also, another Rs 450 crore dues have been pending for the past four years,” he pointed out.

The State government, which has been claiming that the entire fees of all the students are being reimbursed under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes, has not paid the fees in time to any educational institution, he deplored.“Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Devena are only meant for publicity and the schemes have not helped the students in any manner,” he observed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the immediate release of the fee dues of students to the tune of Rs 1,650 crore, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to play havoc with the lives of students. In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, he said the government forced the students and their mothers to open joint accounts in banks to get the benefit of fee reimbursement scheme. “The future of students is uncertain as their fees have not been paid yet though the academic year started several months ago. Since the pending fee dues of both the degree and PG students are a whopping Rs 1,650 crore, the college managements are not allowing their students to appear for the examinations and for those who have completed their studies, marks lists are not being issued,” he said. Keeping in view the future of lakhs of students, the fee dues should be cleared by the government immediately, he demanded.“Your government, which has already made it clear that the Rs 600 crore dues for the 2020-21 academic year will not be paid, has to clear the dues of Rs 600 crore as the fourth term fee for 2022-23 academic year. Also, another Rs 450 crore dues have been pending for the past four years,” he pointed out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The State government, which has been claiming that the entire fees of all the students are being reimbursed under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes, has not paid the fees in time to any educational institution, he deplored.“Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Devena are only meant for publicity and the schemes have not helped the students in any manner,” he observed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp