Sajjala mocks Naidu’s ‘need’ for ambulance 24x7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy mocked the medical report of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and subsequently released on interim bail. Questioning whether the medical report was given by doctors or politicians, he said how could any doctor advise that an ambulance accompany Naidu 24x7.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Sajjala said he would never comment on the people suffering from medical problems, but when the medical report is being excused to project oneself as ill, while the fact remains otherwise, it should be criticised.

On humane grounds, the AP High Court granted the interim bail to Naidu in the APSSDC case for medical treatment. After being released from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Naidu took out 14-hour long rally to his residence, before going to Hyderabad and now he is engaged in political negotiations, he ridiculed.

“This only makes one question the authenticity of the medical report. In the court, arguments emphasised on urgency of the treatment . When I cross checked his cardiology report, it was mentioned that stents need to be placed in Naidu’s heart urgently. But till date, no such surgical treatment has been done. Recently, the doctors suggested that a 24x7 ambulance be kept on standby for Naidu, so he can travel. Can such medical advice be given?”

“We do not want Naidu in jail, but in public life to face people and give an explanation for his cheating and deception,” he asserted.The YSRC leader said Naidu from the beginning has not made any attempt to clear his name in the scam, but instead played the sympathy card to get bail and take advantage of the situation.

Considering the developments related to Naidu, the remand prisoners would only question -- why difference is justice to Naidu and them. He said in YS Bhaskar Reddy case, the medical board made it clear that he can only move from hospital to home and hospital, but in case of Naidu, no medical board was constituted and he was allowed to have his regular doctors treat him.

“It would have been better if the medical board was constituted and restrictions were imposed on Naidu,” he opined.On the issue of the TDP-JSP manifesto, Sajjala said Naidu should explain what happened to his previous one, before revealing his new one.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy mocked the medical report of TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and subsequently released on interim bail. Questioning whether the medical report was given by doctors or politicians, he said how could any doctor advise that an ambulance accompany Naidu 24x7. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Sajjala said he would never comment on the people suffering from medical problems, but when the medical report is being excused to project oneself as ill, while the fact remains otherwise, it should be criticised. On humane grounds, the AP High Court granted the interim bail to Naidu in the APSSDC case for medical treatment. After being released from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Naidu took out 14-hour long rally to his residence, before going to Hyderabad and now he is engaged in political negotiations, he ridiculed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This only makes one question the authenticity of the medical report. In the court, arguments emphasised on urgency of the treatment . When I cross checked his cardiology report, it was mentioned that stents need to be placed in Naidu’s heart urgently. But till date, no such surgical treatment has been done. Recently, the doctors suggested that a 24x7 ambulance be kept on standby for Naidu, so he can travel. Can such medical advice be given?” “We do not want Naidu in jail, but in public life to face people and give an explanation for his cheating and deception,” he asserted.The YSRC leader said Naidu from the beginning has not made any attempt to clear his name in the scam, but instead played the sympathy card to get bail and take advantage of the situation. Considering the developments related to Naidu, the remand prisoners would only question -- why difference is justice to Naidu and them. He said in YS Bhaskar Reddy case, the medical board made it clear that he can only move from hospital to home and hospital, but in case of Naidu, no medical board was constituted and he was allowed to have his regular doctors treat him. “It would have been better if the medical board was constituted and restrictions were imposed on Naidu,” he opined.On the issue of the TDP-JSP manifesto, Sajjala said Naidu should explain what happened to his previous one, before revealing his new one. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp