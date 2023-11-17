Home States Andhra Pradesh

SCR records impressive increase in general, sleeper class passengers

The SCR has been continuously monitoring the routes where there has been high demand of passengers both destination-wise and also for special occasions such as festivals.

Published: 17th November 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) is leading in serving the passengers from the different levels of the society. The zone has been undertaking various measures such as introduction of new train services, running of special trains, provision of additional stoppages and augmentation of coaches etc., to provide rail services to more number of passengers across its network.

Consequently, the SCR has witnessed significant growth in the passenger segment and has recorded impressive increase in the number of general & sleeper class passengers during the current financial year i.e., 2023-24 up to October.

During April to October, 2023, the zone has provided transport facility to a total of 15.75 crore passengers. The zone has carried 14.32 crore passengers in general & sleeper coaches which amounts to 90.9 per cent of the total number of passengers, where the number of passengers who travelled in AC coaches during the same period is 1.43 crore.

As compared to the previous financial year, the number of passengers has increased by 1.01 crore in Non-AC coaches and 27 lakh extra passengers in AC coaches over the zone. The SCR has been continuously monitoring the routes where there has been high demand of passengers both destination-wise and also for special occasions such as festivals.

Accordingly, SCR has operated 664 trains per day to facilitate passengers from different regions. Out of the total trains which are being operated per day, 349 are Mail/Express trains; 209 are passenger specials trains and 106 are MMTS train services.

