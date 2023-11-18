Home States Andhra Pradesh

Authorities rescue Andhra woman forced to dip her hands in boiling oil by husband to prove her fidelity

According to reports reaching here, Gundaiah, a local farmer, forced his wife to put her hands in a vessel of boiling oil so she could prove that she was faithful to him.

Published: 18th November 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A woman was rescued from dipping her hands into boiling oil to prove her fidelity following the timely intervention of revenue and police officials at Tenepalle in Puthlapattu mandal of Chittoor district on Friday.

According to reports reaching here, Gundaiah, a local farmer, forced his wife to dip her hands in a vessel of boiling oil so she could prove that she was faithful to him. He even asked the villagers to gather and witness the superstitious practice.  

Upon receiving information, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) C Gowri rushed to the village with police and stopped the test. Expressing shock over the entire village gathering at the scene only to witness the test, she said, “The archaic practice, based on a local custom, not only results in severe burns, but also causes trauma to the victim.”

After stopping the inhumane practice, the officials highlighted the potential physical and psychological harm, as well as the legal consequences of such a practice. According to the MPDO, Gundaiah had been abusing his wife over suspicion of infidelity. When the woman insisted on proving her innocence, he devised the perilous test. To expose his hypocrisy, Gowri asked Gundaiah to take the test as well. However, Gundaiah refused to do so. Subsequently, he was taken into police custody and referred for counselling.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boiling oil Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp