Authorities rescue Andhra woman forced to dip her hands in boiling oil by husband to prove her fidelity

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A woman was rescued from dipping her hands into boiling oil to prove her fidelity following the timely intervention of revenue and police officials at Tenepalle in Puthlapattu mandal of Chittoor district on Friday.

According to reports reaching here, Gundaiah, a local farmer, forced his wife to dip her hands in a vessel of boiling oil so she could prove that she was faithful to him. He even asked the villagers to gather and witness the superstitious practice.

Upon receiving information, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) C Gowri rushed to the village with police and stopped the test. Expressing shock over the entire village gathering at the scene only to witness the test, she said, “The archaic practice, based on a local custom, not only results in severe burns, but also causes trauma to the victim.”

After stopping the inhumane practice, the officials highlighted the potential physical and psychological harm, as well as the legal consequences of such a practice. According to the MPDO, Gundaiah had been abusing his wife over suspicion of infidelity. When the woman insisted on proving her innocence, he devised the perilous test. To expose his hypocrisy, Gowri asked Gundaiah to take the test as well. However, Gundaiah refused to do so. Subsequently, he was taken into police custody and referred for counselling.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHITTOOR: A woman was rescued from dipping her hands into boiling oil to prove her fidelity following the timely intervention of revenue and police officials at Tenepalle in Puthlapattu mandal of Chittoor district on Friday. According to reports reaching here, Gundaiah, a local farmer, forced his wife to dip her hands in a vessel of boiling oil so she could prove that she was faithful to him. He even asked the villagers to gather and witness the superstitious practice. Upon receiving information, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) C Gowri rushed to the village with police and stopped the test. Expressing shock over the entire village gathering at the scene only to witness the test, she said, “The archaic practice, based on a local custom, not only results in severe burns, but also causes trauma to the victim.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After stopping the inhumane practice, the officials highlighted the potential physical and psychological harm, as well as the legal consequences of such a practice. According to the MPDO, Gundaiah had been abusing his wife over suspicion of infidelity. When the woman insisted on proving her innocence, he devised the perilous test. To expose his hypocrisy, Gowri asked Gundaiah to take the test as well. However, Gundaiah refused to do so. Subsequently, he was taken into police custody and referred for counselling. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp