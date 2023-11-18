CID to probe Dalit youth’s suicide in Kovvur

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) will probe the circumstances that led to the suicide of a Dalit youth in East Godavari district, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha announced on Friday. Bontu Mahendra, a native of Dommeru in Kovvur, the constituency represented by Vanitha, ended his life a few days ago allegedly as he was unable to bear the humiliation meted out by local police.

The incident sparked protests and the minister was not even allowed to meet the victim’s family.Speaking to reporters, the minister said she had explained Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident and requested him to allow a CID inquiry into the matter to bring facts to light. He has agreed for the same, she added. Responding to the allegations against her, she accused the Jana Sena Party leaders of creating unrest in the village for the past two days and obstructing her visit.

On the accusation that she had failed to get the victim released even after the issue of his arrest was brought to her notice, she confirmed that ZPTC member Venkata Lakshmi, the youngster’s aunt, informed her about Mahendra being taken to Kovvur police station. “I was at an official programme with Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu in Penakalametta village in the constituency. I immediately contacted my PA and asked him to contact Kovvur CI and get Mahendra released. After returning home, he consumed poison on the night of November 13,” she explained.

She added that she had directed the authorities at the private hospital in Rajamahendravaram, where Mahendra was initially shifted, to take special care of him. Later, Mahendra was moved to a private hospital in Vijayawada where he died.

Stating that she herself hails from the Dalit community, she said, “Truth should come out and our community should know the facts. Local JSP leaders are flaring up the incident for political mileage. The Dalit community as well as the poor are rallying behind the YSRC.” Further, she urged political parties not to use tragic incidents for political gains.

