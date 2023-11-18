Don’t release SI selection results: Andhra Pradesh HC to SLPRB

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) not to release the results of the sub-inspector of police selections till further orders. The court gave these orders while hearing a petition filed challenging the implementation of digital mode for physical ability test.

The petitioners contended that several aspirants were declared ineligible as the measurement of chest and height was taken in digital mode and sought directions to the SLPRB to take the measurements manually.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioners, the single judge bench directed the SLPRB to take the measurements manually. Following the court orders, the officials took measurements manually and declared the petitioners as disqualified.

Following this, A Durga Prasad and 23 other aspirants had filed a petition the court again. When the petition came up for hearing on Friday, the petitioners’ counsel R Venkatesh placed before the court that the height and other measurements of the petitioners taken in 2018 and the present selections.

The court said some candidates who were 169.1 cm and 168.1 cm height during the selection process of 2018 notification were found to be less than 167.6 cm in the present selections. The court said it could not believe the selection process and issued interim orders to the SLPRB not to release the results of the selections till further orders. The matter was posted for hearing on November 23.

