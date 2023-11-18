Hearing on CID’s plea to attach properties of  accused in alleged FiberNet scam adjourned to Nov 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Friday adjourned the hearing on the APCID’s petition seeking permission to attach the properties of the accused in the multi-crore AP FiberNet case to November 20. It may be recalled that the State government issued ad-interim orders permitting the APCID to attach seven immovable properties of the accused in the alleged FiberNet scam, and representatives of Tera Software on October 31.

In the report submitted to the government, the APCID informed that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was named as A-25 in the case as he had conspired with Vemuru Harikrishna Prasad and Tummala Gopichand, director of Tera Software, and awarded the project to it in a fraudulent manner, which had caused a huge loss to the State’s exchequer.

In the orders issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, CID chief N Sanjay was directed to file a petition in the ACB Special Court in Vijayawada to make the orders absolute. The APCID filed a petition in the ACB court last Monday, seeking permission to attach the seven immovable properties belonging to the accused in the alleged FiberNet scam and the representatives of Tera Software. ACB Court Judge BSV Himabindu accepted the petition and posted the hearing on November 17.

While hearing the petition submitted by the CID counsel on Friday, the judge asked the CID to submit a few details to the court such as dates on which the identified properties of the accused in the case were registered on their names and income sources to purchase the properties. She reportedly made it clear that properties purchased after the commencement of the crime could only be considered for attachment, while those bought before it would not come under the purview of the attachment orders.

However, the CID counsel presented their arguments before the judge that the court has absolute power to attach all the properties irrespective of the date of registration or purchase when the company in question is involved in the crime. After hearing the arguments, the judge posted the hearing to November 20, and directed the counsels of Tera Software, and other parties to submit their counters in the form of affidavits.

