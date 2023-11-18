Home States Andhra Pradesh

Highlight pothole-ridden roads: Lokesh

In a post on X, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh has turned into a ‘kingdom of potholes.’

Nara lokesh

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday called upon Telugu Desam and Jana Sena Party activists to take up another campaign against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. This time, Lokesh urged the TDP-JSP leaders to highlight the poor condition of roads in the State. In a post on X, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh has turned into a ‘kingdom of potholes.’

“We saw Kuntala (pothole in Telugu) kingdom in Baahubali movie. In the regime of psycho Jagan, the State has turned into kingdom of holes. Travelling on the roads in AP has become a hell,’’ he said and asked TDP-JSP leaders to take photos and videos of potholes and bad roads in their respective areas on Saturday and Sunday, mention the details of the particular road, use hashtags #GunthalaRajyamAP and #WhyAPHatesJagan and post them on social media sites.

