More than 20.24 lakh poor in AP get ownership of 35.44 lakh acres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bestowed full ownership rights of 35,44,866 acres under assigned lands, Land Purchase Scheme (LPS) and Inam lands to 20,24,709 eligible poor people during a programme held at Nuzvid in Eluru district on Friday.

He handed over title deeds for 27,41,698 acres of assigned land to 15,21,160 farmers who were in possession of the land for 20 years. Further, he announced that 1,61,584 farmers will also henceforth enjoy freehold rights for 1,58,113 acres of village service Inam lands, which were earlier placed under a prohibited clause (Section 22A).

The Chief Minister also distributed 46,463 acres of assigned land to 42,307 poor people and handed over lease deeds for 9,064 acres of river-side lands (lanka bhoomulu) to 17,768 people, besides allotting 951 acres to Dalit burial grounds in 1,563 villages across the State. Similarly, 22,346 farmers, who have purchased lands by taking loans from the SC Corporation under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), will have freehold rights over 22,837 acres, he announced and added that their loans would also be waived.

While addressing a gathering, he pointed out that 17.53 lakh farmers received permanent title deeds under the YSRC governance. Stating that 45,000 boundary disputes were resolved through YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha programme, Jagan emphasised that the land resurvey, taken up after 100 years, has been completed in 4,000 out of 17,460 villages in the first two phases.

Registrations are being done at the village secretariats, he said. Listing out the reforms initiated by the ruling YSRC, he explained, “In the last 53 months, the State government has permanently resolved the issue pertaining to dotted lands, benefiting 1,07,134 farmers. As many as 1,30,368 tribal farmers are reaping the benefits of getting RoFR pattas, which has given then ownership for over 2,87,710 acres. DKT pattas (Darakastu land) were also handed over to 26,287 tribals, giving them ownership for 39,272 acres. Full rights have also been restored for 22,042 beneficiaries by de-listing 33,494 acres of conditional patta lands from Section 22-A.”

Lashing out at the TDP supremo, Jagan said, “Chandrababu Naidu became the chief minister the first time by backstabbing the party founder and his father-in-law NT Rama Rao. He secured a second tenure with the BJP’s support in the backdrop of the Kargil War and he won the third time by making false promises to the people.” He urged the people “to stay wary of the political wolves who are coming together to pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour”. He added, “In the 2019 elections, the TDP suffered a humiliating defeat as people took note of Naidu’s shallow promises.”

Accusing the Opposition parties of envying the ruling YSRC’s popularity, the Chief Minister said, “Unlike Naidu, who took every section of the society for a ride after coming to power, YSRC has empowered the SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes), BCs (Backward Classes) and Minorities by spending a major share of DBT and non-DBT welfare schemes for their uplift.”

“While 2.40 lakh crore was spent on DBT schemes, and Rs 1.70 lakh crore on non-DBT programmes in the last 53 months, 80% was earmarked for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. They also received the lion’s share in the allotted 30 lakh house sites and the newly-created 2.07 lakh permanent government jobs,” he said.

Rs 1 cr sanctioned for development works in Nuzvid

In response to Nuzvid MLA M Venkata Pratap Appa Rao’s request, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 1 crore each to the 16 wards of the local municipality for development works. He also promised to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 275-crore mango pulp and processing unit as well as for the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme at the earliest

