No graft at all in previous TDP regime: Former MLA

Former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao accused Jagan of attempting to label TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as corrupt with fabricated false cases as the YSRC government’s term is coming to an end soon.

Published: 18th November 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed officials to look for any corruption that had taken place during the previous regime. “Jagan had engaged 20 bureaucrats, who retired from service in 2019-20, to examine every file for any possible corruption during the TDP regime, but they did not find anything,” he claimed.

He accused Jagan of attempting to label TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as corrupt with fabricated false cases as the YSRC government’s term is coming to an end soon. Furnishing the details of TDP’s bank accounts, the former MLA said the party received nearly Rs 53 crore in 2014-15 from 52,94,247 members, paying a membership fee of Rs 100 each. He also revealed that 65,75,031 people took TDP membership in 2016-17. The money collected was deposited into the TDP’s account through 1,300 bank branches, giving no scope for any irregularities in the process. The TDP is also providing insurance cover for the party activists, he mentioned.  

Asserting that there is no need for the TDP to show its bank accounts to the APCID, the former MLA said, “As a political party, the TDP only needs to show its accounts to the Election Commission and file income tax returns duly.”

