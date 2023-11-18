Political heat on rise in North Coastal Andhra

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Political heat in North Coastal Andhra has been on the rise. The ruling YSRC is marching ahead of the opposition parties in reaching out to the people with its Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra entering the second phase. Simultaneously, the YSRC has also launched its mass outreach programme ‘Why AP needs Jagan’.

There has been lull in the Opposition TDP camp following the arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and the subsequent release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on an interim bail.

Now, the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine has decided to go to the people with joint mini-manifesto in the next couple of weeks. The BJP has also intensified its activities in North Coastal Andhra. State BJP chief D Purandeswari is scheduled to visit Uttarandhra to hold district-level meetings.

“The YSRC rank and file is in a buoyant mood following the success of the first phase of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra. The second phase of bus yatra has become a big hit in Narasannapet of Srikakulam district. People in large numbers are voluntarily coming forward to attend the public meetings being organised by the YSRC as part of the bus yatra highlighting the social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” said a ruling party leader.

The TDP-JSP combine has planned to launch a joint action after the conclusion of the constituency-level coordination meetings between the two parties in North Coastal Andhra. As part of the joint programme, the alliance has proposed to organise protests in all the constituencies on Saturday and Sunday to highlight the bad condition of roads in the State.

Jana Sena PAC member Kona Tata Rao said, “The coordination meetings of the TDP-JSP combine have been held in all the 34 Assembly constituencies in North Coastal Andhra in a cordial manner. The meetings are meant to take the alliance to the grassroots levels much ahead of the ensuing elections. The alliance will gain further strength with the launch of a door-to-door campaign to take the joint manifesto to the people.”

TDP Visakhapatnam district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said, “The State-level coordination meeting held at Amaravati has finalised the schedule and as part of it the TDP-JSP combine will organise its future programmes to expose the failures of YSRC government.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has also launched constituency-wise visits to know the problems of people. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “We have already visited Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam West constituencies. During the visits, we have laid emphasis on solving the long pending local problems to win the people’s trust.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Political heat in North Coastal Andhra has been on the rise. The ruling YSRC is marching ahead of the opposition parties in reaching out to the people with its Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra entering the second phase. Simultaneously, the YSRC has also launched its mass outreach programme ‘Why AP needs Jagan’. There has been lull in the Opposition TDP camp following the arrest of party supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and the subsequent release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on an interim bail. Now, the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine has decided to go to the people with joint mini-manifesto in the next couple of weeks. The BJP has also intensified its activities in North Coastal Andhra. State BJP chief D Purandeswari is scheduled to visit Uttarandhra to hold district-level meetings.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The YSRC rank and file is in a buoyant mood following the success of the first phase of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra. The second phase of bus yatra has become a big hit in Narasannapet of Srikakulam district. People in large numbers are voluntarily coming forward to attend the public meetings being organised by the YSRC as part of the bus yatra highlighting the social empowerment initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” said a ruling party leader. The TDP-JSP combine has planned to launch a joint action after the conclusion of the constituency-level coordination meetings between the two parties in North Coastal Andhra. As part of the joint programme, the alliance has proposed to organise protests in all the constituencies on Saturday and Sunday to highlight the bad condition of roads in the State. Jana Sena PAC member Kona Tata Rao said, “The coordination meetings of the TDP-JSP combine have been held in all the 34 Assembly constituencies in North Coastal Andhra in a cordial manner. The meetings are meant to take the alliance to the grassroots levels much ahead of the ensuing elections. The alliance will gain further strength with the launch of a door-to-door campaign to take the joint manifesto to the people.” TDP Visakhapatnam district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said, “The State-level coordination meeting held at Amaravati has finalised the schedule and as part of it the TDP-JSP combine will organise its future programmes to expose the failures of YSRC government.” Meanwhile, the BJP has also launched constituency-wise visits to know the problems of people. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “We have already visited Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam West constituencies. During the visits, we have laid emphasis on solving the long pending local problems to win the people’s trust.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp