Two persons get 20-year rigorous imprisonment in gang-rape case in AP

GUNTUR: Guntur Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court judge K Neelima sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, after convicting them in a gang-rape case in Gurazala mandal of Palnadu district.

According to police, a middle-aged woman from Maharashtra was heading to Madhya Pradesh to her maternal house along with her son on April 15, 2022. She missed her train and boarded the wrong train and reached Gurazala. The two accused, K Subba Rao (30), and M Prasad (40), natives of Gurazala village arrived at the railway station at midnight and noticed the woman.

In guise of helping her, they took her to remote area and allegedly gang-raped her. They fled from the scene and the woman came back to the railway station and lost consciousness. A few locals observed the woman on next morning and shifted her to Gurazala government hospital. Local Disha police filed a case and launched an investigation. The police nabbed the accused and produced them in the court.

After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, the court awarded the punishment to the accused.The SP lauded the investigation officials, and court trail monitoring team for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused were punished. The SP said that vigil has been increased across the district to prevent any illegal actions and stern legal action would be taken against those who commit crimes against women and children.

