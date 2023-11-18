Uddanam water project, kidney centre ready

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The long cherished dream of the people of Uddanam region is all set to become a reality as the State government has completed the prestigious projects Uddanam water project and the 200-bed kidney research centre.

Uddanam region in Srikakulam district is known for chronic kidney diseases. WHO has identified Uddanam region as one of the three most kidney disease prevalent areas in the world. About 35,000 people have been affected with kidney ailments in seven mandals of Uddanam region.

Some researchers have identified that consumption of groundwater is one of the reasons for the high incidence of chronic kidney diseases in the region and suggested supply of protected drinking water to the people of seven mandals to curb it. They have also advised setting up of a super specialty hospital, including a research centre, to conduct research on Uddanam Nephropathy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned Rs 700 crore for the water project to supply protected drinking water to as many as 807 kidney disease-affected villages in seven mandals. A 200-bed super specialty hospital, including a kidney research centre, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore was also sanctioned for Palasa.

Speaking about the progress of the two projects, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said the government is committed to the well-being of the kidney patients in Uddanam region.

