Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uddanam water project, kidney centre ready

Uddanam region in Srikakulam district is known for chronic kidney diseases. WHO has identified Uddanam region as one of the three most kidney disease prevalent areas in the world.

Published: 18th November 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kidney Transplant

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The long cherished dream of the people of Uddanam region is all set to become a reality as the State government has completed the prestigious projects Uddanam water project and the 200-bed kidney research centre.  

Uddanam region in Srikakulam district is known for chronic kidney diseases. WHO has identified Uddanam region as one of the three most kidney disease prevalent areas in the world. About 35,000 people have been affected with kidney ailments in seven mandals of Uddanam region.

Some researchers have identified that consumption of groundwater is one of the reasons for the high incidence of chronic kidney diseases in the region and suggested supply of protected drinking water to the people of seven mandals to curb it. They have also advised setting up of a super specialty hospital, including a research centre, to conduct research on Uddanam Nephropathy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned Rs 700 crore for the water project to supply protected drinking water to as many as 807 kidney disease-affected villages in seven mandals. A 200-bed super specialty hospital, including a kidney research centre, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore was also sanctioned for Palasa.

Speaking about the progress of the two projects, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said the government is committed to the well-being of the kidney patients in Uddanam region.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddanam water project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp