Andhra govt committed to fishermen’s empowerment: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Seediri Appalaraju has said the State government is committed to developing coastal areas for the economic uplift of fishermen.Appalaraju, Ministers Pinipe Viswaroop and Gudivada Amarnath, and MLAs P Anil Kumar Yadav, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Karanam Dharmasri participated in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Visakhapatnam East constituency on Saturday. A huge number of people participated in the yatra.

Appalaraju highlighted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s initiative to develop 10 new fishing harbours and four new ports, contrasting it with former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s neglect of welfare of the fishermen community. Appalaraju urged the people to consider the huge difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government, extend their total support to Jagan in his endeavour to develop Visakhapatnam as the State’s executive capital.

Dharmasri cautioned the people against giving the TDP-JSP combine a chance, citing their unjust actions in Uttarandhra, which led to large scale migration due to the high unemployment rate. “Under the TDP regime, injustice was done to the people of Uttarandhra. People should be wary of providing any opportunity to those who did not fulfil a single promise and backstabbed you,” the MLA said.

The yatra received an overwhelming response from people in Tanuku of West Godavari district. Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Jogi Ramesh and Merugu Nagarjuna, MPs Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Margani Bharat and other senior leaders participated in the yatra.

Vanitha said Jagan stands steadfast in supporting the backward communities of the State, distinguished himself as the only Chief Minister to launch numerous welfare schemes benefiting children, students, women and farmers. Karumuri taunted the Opposition and asked them to take a leaf out of Jagan’s governance that has a fine balance between welfare and development.The yatra was also held at Pathikonda in Kurnool district, which attracted huge crowds.

