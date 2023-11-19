Andhra Pradesh: Big screens in 13 districts to stream ODI World Cup final

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Catching up with the mood of cricket-loving people, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is setting up LED big screens in all erstwhile 133 districts in the State to live stream World Cup finals between India and Australia on Sunday.

The ACA has earlier arranged big screens at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati to stream semi final match between Indian and New Zealand at the venues christened as ‘fan parks’ on Thursday.ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy on Saturday said this is for the first time in the country such an experiment was initiated in the State to recreate high pitch atmosphere akin to the stadium.

The big screens are set up at RK Beach opposite Kalimatha Temple in Visakhapatnam, Police Training College (PTC) in Anantapur, Indoor stadium ground opposite Collector office in Eluru, Majeti Guravaiah High School ground in Guntur, Arts College ground in Kadapa, Rangaraya Medical College ground in Kakinada, DSA Stadium in Kurnool, VR High School ground in Nellore, ZP mini stadium in Ongole, MH School ground at Seven Road Junction in Srikakulam, KVS Sports Tummalakunta ground in Tirupati, Ice factory junction behind Bhashyam School in Vizianagaram and Indira Gandhi municipal near MG Road stadium in Vijayawada.

