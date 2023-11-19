Andhra Pradesh: Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams conclude

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An unprecedented flow of devotees participated in the Panchami Theertham at Tiruchanoor on the last day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavams on Saturday.In the morning, the utsava deity of Sri Padmavati Devi on Pallaki Vahanam took out a celestial ride along the Mada streets and blessed the devotees. Thereafter the utsava idol was brought in a procession to the Panchami Theertha Mandapam.

The Srivari Sare and ornaments which commenced the journey at Tirumala in early hours also reached Tiruchanoor temple by 11 am and archakas performed special pujas to Sare before adoring to the Goddess at the Mandapam.Later, grand Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to utsava idol of Sri Padmavati.

The canopy of fruits and flowers was arrayed at Panchami Mandapam with a variety of fruits and one-tonne flowers which included six varieties of cut flowers and six other varieties of traditional flowers that enthralled the devotees.

During Chakra Snanam to the utsava idol of Sri Padmavathi Devi and Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar between 12 noon and 12.10 pm, thousands of devotees also took holy dip chanting “Govinda... Govinda” with utmost religious ecstacy.

Later in the evening, the Goddess was taken out on Mada streets on Bangaru Tiruchi and followed with the Dwajavarohanam ritual heralding the conclusion of the nine-day annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor.

Speaking to the media after Chakra Snanam, Tirumala Tirupati Devathanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lakhs of devotees participated and like never before, over 50,000 devotees took the holy dip in the temple at a time while thousands are waiting for their turn. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and others were present.

