Disproportionate assets: Anti-Corruption Bureau in Andhra Pradesh nets four 'big fishes'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the properties of government officials in various parts of the State and unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 100 crore. While three officials were arrested, the search is on to nab another official, who is absconding. Searches at properties of officials from revenue, transport, mines and geology departments began on Friday.

According to ACB director general (DG) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, who is also the in-charge DGP of ACB’s Central Investigation Unit (CIU) wing, raids were conducted at residences of Ibrahimpatnam sub-registrar Lala Balanaga Dharma Singh, Kakinada motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Pesaramilli Ramesh Babu, Nandyal district RTO administrative officer Kumpati Suvarna Kumari and assistant geologist in Nandyal Mines and Geology Department Gandikota Venkateswara Rao after several complaints were registered against them through toll-free number 14400. “Documents of properties worth more than Rs 100 crore, cash, gold and silver ornaments, and vehicles were found during the inspections,” an ACB official told TNIE.

“Ramesh Babu, currently posted at Bendapudi RTA check post in Kakinada district, was found in possession of 19 immovable properties in six places, including Vijayawada, Gudivada, and Telangana’s Hyderabad and Medak. Officials found Rs 8,94,500 cash during the surprise inspection on Friday,” an official statement read.

The ACB teams also unearthed Rs 67.59 lakh in the bank accounts of his family members, fixed deposits worth Rs 1.32 crore, gold ornaments worth Rs 33 lakh, silverware worth Rs 44,730, household articles worth Rs 17.60 lakh and a Rs 24-lakh car.Raids were conducted on seven properties of Kumpati Suvarna Kumari in Nandyal, Kurnool, Kadapa, Kondapeta and other places.

“Documents pertaining to the properties, Rs 9.19 lakh cash, gold worth Rs 22 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 33,600, household goods worth Rs 8 lakh were seized. A sum of Rs 4 lakh in her bank account was freezed,” the ACB officials said.In Nandyal town, raids were conducted at the residence of Venkateswara Rao, assistant geologist of Mines and Geology Department in Nandyal town, and properties worth more than Rs 50 crore were seized.

ACB officials unearthed around 17 immovable properties registered under his and his wife’s name. Of the total, he had 15 properties, including plots, apartments and individual houses, in Guntur district.“The official was found to be in possession of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 27 lakh, a car, scooter, and household articles worth Rs 5.5 lakh. A total of Rs 6.5 lakh was freezed in his bank account,” sleuths revealed.Simultaneous searches were conducted at the residence of Ibrahimpatnam sub-registrar Lala Balanaga Dharma Singh on Friday in Vijayawada and four other places.

Officials found him to be in possession of 13 immovable properties, including flats, individual houses, plots and commercial shops registered under his name, two daughters and relatives. Around 1.5 kg gold ornaments, 13.63 kg silver, Rs 69 lakh in fixed deposits, insurance policies worth Rs 18 lakh, Rs 33 lakh bank balance, household articles worth Rs 27 lakh and a scooter were also unearthed.

Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said, “The officer’s properties in Vijayawada and Nallajerla were raided for two days. It was learnt that he had amassed the wealth through corrupt practices.” While Dharma Singh is at large, the other three officials were arrested and produced before the ACB court. Special teams have been formed to nab Singh.

Revenue inspector in ACB trap

On the other hand, ACB officials caught Samalkot revenue inspector Durga Balaji Ramana Murthy for allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 as bribe and accepting Rs 8,000 through a private assistant, Ramana alias Chinna Rao, for processing the complainant’s application for a birth certificate. The duo were arrested.

