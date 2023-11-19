Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre opens to public

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre, an ambitious project within the development of the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary by the Visakhapatnam Forest Division, has been officially opened to the public.

Spread across a 30-acre area, the biodiversity centre was transformed from a small nursery under the guidance of Anant Shankar, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer. The centre includes parks such as Aushadhavanam, Karthik Vanam and Rashi Vanam.

The Waltair Orchidarium stands out as a major attraction, showcasing diverse orchids and associated species in a controlled rainforest-like environment.

An upcoming nature interpretation centre, themed around the Eastern Ghats' biodiversity and tribal communities, is set to enhance the centre's appeal. A forest produce processing unit, engaging tribal women, has been established to process eco-friendly plant pots and forest products for public consumption.

A Ficatarium, housing 75 Ficus species, and a Bambusetum with 25 bamboo species have been established, serving as repositories for valuable wildlife-friendly trees. Additionally, plans for a café-cum-library focusing on nature conservation are in progress.

Funds from SERPL, IOCL, Bhubaneswar, and Divi's Laboratories Limited, Visakhapatnam, under CER, contributed to the centre's development.

The inauguration, presided over by Andhra Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Y Madhusudana Reddy, took place on Saturday.

Madhusudhana Reddy said, "This centre will provide a great opportunity for learning and recreation amidst green surroundings, catering to all sections of society. The AP Forest Department plans to establish such biodiversity centres and Nagar Vans across the State."

S Srikanta Natha Reddy, CCF, Visakhapatnam, highlighted the efforts to develop eco-tourism spots, emphasising the potential of the Kambalakonda Wildlife, Sanctuary.

Explaining the evolution of the Centre Anant Shankar said, "People are invited to come here for morning walks, leisure, learning, and immersing themselves in nature. We will be developing this centre further and opening up more facilities in the coming months. This will become a major tourism hot spot in Visakhapatnam.

Also, four newly constructed animal enclosures were inaugurated at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Saturday. These structures, funded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER), include a renovated African parrot aviary with enhanced visibility through glass displays. Additionally, night houses for striped hyena, a new Himalayan black bear enclosure, and an additional night house for rhinoceros have been constructed to accommodate more animals in Vizag Zoo.

Sanjay Kumar Vasudevan, ED, SERPL, IOCL, IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria, and other officials were present.

