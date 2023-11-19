Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan forgot prohibition promise: Atchannaidu

He dared Jagan to explain why the liquor sales in the State had gone up compared to 2020-21 if at all prohibition is being partly implemented in the State as being claimed by him.

Published: 19th November 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 10:35 AM

TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for forgetting his promise of implementing total prohibition in the State in a phased manner, and focusing on minting money from liquor sale.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he said, “Jagan has not even fulfilled 30% of his promises in the YSRC manifesto in the last four-and-a-half years, though he chants it as Bible, Quran and Gita. He is treating liquor as a golden goose, ignoring that it is claiming the people’s lives and ruining families. Jagan has been never sincere on his promise of total prohibition as evident from the revised prices of liquor.”

He dared Jagan to explain why the liquor sales in the State had gone up compared to 2020-21 if at all prohibition is being partly implemented in the State as being claimed by him. “The total revenue from liquor sale was a mere Rs 50,000 crore in the TDP regime. In the last four-and-a-half years, the revenue from liquor sale has gone up to a whopping Rs 2.10 lakh crore,” he explained.

TDP Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy total prohibition

