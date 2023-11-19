Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make Bapatla child labour-free district: Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials must in coordination to make Bapatla a child labour-free district, said Bapatla District Collector Ranjit Bhasha.

Bapatla district-level child protection committee meeting was held on Saturday. During the meeting, he said that as per the instructions of the National Child Protection Committee, a district task force committee has been set up.

The committee officials should conduct intense inspections from November 20 to December 11 across the district and ensure that the children below 14 years of age are enrolled in schools and receiving education without fail, he added.

The officials have identified the most effective areas including Marture, Chirala, Ballikaruva, Bapatla, Nizampatnam, and Inkollu mandals as many industries, hatcheries are located in these regions.

The local tahsildars should conduct special drives in these mandals necessary action should be taken to provide required accommodation to the rescued children along with free education, and medical treatment if required.

Committee nodal officer P Venkata Ramana, labour department assistant labour commissioner DV Siva Prasad, district education officer TV Ramarao, woman and child welfare department project director Uma, DMHO Dr S Vijayamma, and other officials were also present.

