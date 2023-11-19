Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC IT wing highlights economic growth in State

Organises mega ‘Jagananna Pragathi Patham’ rally in Vijayawada

Published: 19th November 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 10:43 AM

The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Rajam in Vizianagaram district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the achievements and development milestones of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years, the YSRC IT wing took out a massive ‘Jagananna Pragathi Patham’ rally in Vijayawada on Saturday. Similar rallies will be held in Visakhapatnam, and in Tirupati or Kurnool in the coming days.

The rally, which began at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in the city, concluded at the YSR statue, covering a distance of 3.5 km. In addition to IT professionals from Andhra Pradesh, techies from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other metropolitan cities participated in the rally to showcase the development initiatives undertaken by the YSRC government.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRC IT wing State president Suneel Kumar Reddy said, “The rally aims to showcase the accomplishments of the YSRC government to the public and dispel misinformation on growth propagated by the Opposition TDP and its friendly-media.”

The YSRC IT wing will present a comprehensive overview of economic development that the State witnessed in the last four-and-a-half years,  including the construction of ports and fishing harbours, industrial growth and MoUs worth Rs 13.5 lakh crore signed at the Global Investors Summit, he said.

The IT wing leaders addressed a gathering at the Dr YSR Park and highlighted growth achieved by the State. YSRC IT wing zonal incharge Manjunath Yadav said Andhra Pradesh got the top spot in Ease of Doing Business for two consecutive years in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

“During former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure (2014-2019), a mere 37,956 new MSMEs came up across the State. In sharp contrast, the State has seen establishment of a record number of 2.5 lakh new MSMEs, registering a six-fold surge. Now, the MSMEs are providing employment to 16.57 lakh people,” he highlighted.

Industrial and tech giants, including Microsoft, Jindal, Reliance, Adani, Laurus Synthesis, TCS, Infosys, Hero Motocorp, Yokohama, Grasim Industries, Greenko Energy, have opted to invest in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

On the developments in education sector, IT wing State coordinator Kumara Swamy Reddy said the government has laid emphasis on providing quality education to students. “An investment of Rs 11,700 crore has completely transformed 38,059 government schools in the last four years. Traditional classrooms have turned into digital learning spaces. Nearly 60,000 Interactive Flat Panels and 10,000 smart TVs have been installed, besides distribution of 5.8 lakh tablets loaded with Byju’s content to students of government schools,” he added.

