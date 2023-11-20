Building works to be taken up in Simhachalam's Pancha Gramalu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Applications have been invited from owners of the building for undertaking repairs to houses in the pancha gramalu in Simhachalam. Srivarahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in a statement said that as per the GO issued by the government, permissions will be given for taking up repairs in pancha gramalu.

As part of it a special counter, set up at the Sridevi complex at the foothill of Simhachalam, will receive applications. Applications can be downloaded from the website: www.simhachalamdevasthanampermissionforrepairs.com from November 22.

Filled-in applications along with an affidavit should be submitted at the counter from 10 am to 4 pm. Within 10 days after submission of applications, survey teams will visit the house of the applicants and will give permission for repairs after inspection as per the guidelines laid down in the GO.

As per the court order and GO new construction or modifications in structures will not be allowed, the statement stated.

