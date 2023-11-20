Chandrababu Naidu gets bail in AP Skill Development case

By Express News Service

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday granted bail to former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Scam case.

The court decision comes as a major relief to Naidu, who is out on interim bail for medical treatment till November 28. Arguments in the regular bail plea of Naidu in the case concluded on November 17 and the verdict was reserved.

Reading out the judgment in the bail petition, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said the bail conditions for the interim bail are only applicable till November 28 and thereafter, he can attend political meetings and rallies. However, Naidu has to appear before the ACB Special Court on November 30 in person to submit reports pertaining to his medical treatment.

TDP chief was arrested in the skill Development case on September 9 in Nandyal town by APCID sleuths. Subsequently, he was produced in the ACB special court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

After 52 days in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, the High Court granted interim bail for medical treatment on October 31 for four weeks.

