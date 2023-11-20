Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu gets bail in AP Skill Development case

Naidu is out on interim bail for medical treatment till November 28

Published: 20th November 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday granted bail to former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Scam case.  

The court decision comes as a major relief to Naidu, who is out on interim bail for medical treatment till November 28.  Arguments in the regular bail plea of Naidu in the case concluded on November 17 and the verdict was reserved. 

Reading out the judgment in the bail petition, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said the bail conditions for the interim bail are only applicable till November 28 and thereafter, he can attend political meetings and rallies.  However, Naidu has to appear before the ACB Special Court on November 30 in person to submit reports pertaining to his medical treatment. 

TDP chief was arrested in the skill Development case on September 9 in Nandyal town by APCID sleuths. Subsequently, he was produced in the ACB special court, which remanded him to judicial custody. 

After 52 days in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, the High Court granted interim bail for medical treatment on October 31 for four weeks. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu bail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp