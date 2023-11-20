Guntur GGH set to get 30 addl beds in casualty block

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 30 additional beds would be set up at the casualty block in the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) in view of the rising number of patients, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar announced on Sunday.

The Government General Hospital chief took part in the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme along with over 150 doctors, officials, and nursing staff at hospital premises. Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that the number of patients visiting the hospital has increased significantly over the past four months.

“After discussing the issue with the hospital development committee members, including chairman, district collector Venu Gopal Reddy, vice-chairman MLA Musthafa, joint collector Raja Kumari, it was decided that as many as three rooms in the private commercial canteen would be renovated on a war-footing. Besides, an additional 30 beds would be set up with all required medical equipment. The works will be completed in the next couple of days,” he explained.

He also lauded the hospital staff for contributing in the sanitation works at the hospital. Nursing superintendent Asha Sajani, engineering department officials, and others also took part in the CLAP programme.

