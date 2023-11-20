RDSS phase-2 works to be taken up by APCPDCL in Ongole at Rs 600 crore

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of the Union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the Ongole division of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) initiated the phase-2 works to modernise electricity infrastructure at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

The APCPDCL authorities have already initiated the phase-1 works of the RDSS programme, where 10-15 per cent of the works were completed. The first phase was taken up with Rs 980 crore, which mainly dealt with the reduction of power supply losses.

Aiming to provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers by transforming single-phase supply lines into 3-phase lines. The move would enhance the agriculture sector in the region giving impetus to industries, resulting in a significant increase in the per capita income of the rural people.

Under phase 2 of the RDSS programme, the APCPDCL authorities will modernise the age-old infrastructure by replacing transformers and other equipment, which are more than 20 years old, along with setting up new power indoor substations.

Out of 1.50 lakh transformers, the authorities have identified around 5,000 transformers that require replacement and the CPDCL has to spend around Rs 75 crore. In addition to this, the authorities are also planning to modernise 38 existing substations, which have been running for more than 25 to 30 years, by spending around Rs 150 crore.

On the other hand, the CPDCL officials are planning to set up 48 new power indoor substations across the district at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore to provide quality and uninterrupted power. Also focusing on modernisation works in urban areas, recently, the APCPDCL has replaced the crossing power supply wires with underground cables by setting LCD box hubs and towers at various places.

Spending around Rs 33 crore, the authorities have removed the crossing service wires in at least 34 streets falling under the limits of Ongole Municipal Corporation.

“A total of Rs 1,580 crore will be spent as part of the ongoing RDSS programme in the district. Though the RDSS programme’s main objective is to provide quality power supply to the rural areas, agriculture and its affiliated industrial sections, we are also aiming to modernise infrastructure in urban areas. The RDSS phase-1 works are expected to be completed by May, next year. The tendering process of the phase-2 works are in progress and will be completed by the end of 2024,” APCPDCL superintending engineer (SE) (Ongole circle) KVG Satyanarayana told TNIE.

