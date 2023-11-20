Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stone for NLU in Kurnool will be laid in December: Finance Minister Buggana

During a site visit on Sunday, he discussed preparations with officials, confirming that arrangements for laying the stone are in progress.

Published: 20th November 2023

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was inspecting a site where National Law University will be constructed at Jagannath Gattu in Kurnool city outskirts on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy announced plans to lay the foundation stone for National Law University (NLU) in December, a significant step toward establishing Kurnool as the Judicial Capital. The State government envisions constructing the NLU on 250 acres at Jagannathagattu in Kurnool outskirts, with Rs 600 crore. During a site visit on Sunday, he discussed preparations with officials, confirming that arrangements for laying the stone are in progress.

NLU is anticipated to draw law students from across the country, with 50 acres allocated and an additional 100 acres approved by the cabinet. He directed officials to expedite the completion of the approach road from the NH to the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), stressing the connectivity of the cluster university. Highlighting existing institutions like IIITDM and others, Buggana underscored 120-acre allotment to Silver Jubilee Cluster University.

National Law University Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Judicial Capital

