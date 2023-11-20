TDP team consoles family of Dalit youth who died by suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, KS Jawahar, Petha Sujatha, K Srinivas Rao and others went to Dommeru in Kovvur mandal to console the bereaved family of Mahendra Bontu, the Dalit youth who died by suicide early this week allegedly as he was unable to bear the humiliation meted out by local police.

Stating that the leaders arrived at the village on the directions of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Ananda Babu alleged that police prevented them from meeting Mahendra’s family.“Are we supposed to take permission even to console a grieving family?” he sought to know and asserted that the yellow party will support Mahendra’s family and ensure justice is rendered to them.

TDP leaders said similar incidents that have been reported in the past four-and-a-half years clearly show what ‘love’ Jagan has for Dalits. “People should realise that it was the TDP which has always stood by the Dalits,” they added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, KS Jawahar, Petha Sujatha, K Srinivas Rao and others went to Dommeru in Kovvur mandal to console the bereaved family of Mahendra Bontu, the Dalit youth who died by suicide early this week allegedly as he was unable to bear the humiliation meted out by local police. Stating that the leaders arrived at the village on the directions of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Ananda Babu alleged that police prevented them from meeting Mahendra’s family.“Are we supposed to take permission even to console a grieving family?” he sought to know and asserted that the yellow party will support Mahendra’s family and ensure justice is rendered to them. TDP leaders said similar incidents that have been reported in the past four-and-a-half years clearly show what ‘love’ Jagan has for Dalits. “People should realise that it was the TDP which has always stood by the Dalits,” they added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp