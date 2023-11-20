Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP team consoles family of Dalit youth who died by suicide

TDP leaders said similar incidents which are being reported in the past four-and-a-half years clearly show what ‘love’ Jagan has for Dalits.

Published: 20th November 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Protests erupted at Dommeru in East Godavari district on Thursday after a Dalit youth died by suicide. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, KS Jawahar, Petha Sujatha, K Srinivas Rao and others went to Dommeru in Kovvur mandal to console the bereaved family of Mahendra Bontu, the Dalit youth who died by suicide early this week allegedly as he was unable to bear the humiliation meted out by local police.

Stating that the leaders arrived at the village on the directions of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Ananda Babu alleged that police prevented them from meeting Mahendra’s family.“Are we supposed to take permission even to console a grieving family?” he sought to know and asserted that the yellow party will support Mahendra’s family and ensure justice is rendered to them.

TDP leaders said similar incidents that have been reported in the past four-and-a-half years clearly show what ‘love’ Jagan has for Dalits. “People should realise that it was the TDP which has always stood by the Dalits,” they added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Suicide Police Brutality Dalit youth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp