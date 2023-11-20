Telugu poetry book unveiled at 56th National Library Week celebrations in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Corporation, P Vijaya Babu, asserted the profound impact of authentic poetry on the soul during his role as the chief guest at the 56th National Library Week celebrations held at Tagore Library on Saturday evening.

Unveiling the Telugu poetry book ‘Nagali Kuda Ayudhame’ by Kommavarapu Wilson Rao, the literary event was organised by Malletiga Sahitya Seva Samstha and drew various dignitaries. Vijaya Babu, addressing the audience, underscored the significance of reading in today’s fast-paced world. He encouraged everyone to make use of libraries, expressing his hope that people would read at least one page a day and discover poetry that resonates with contemporary hearts.

Reflecting on the enduring impact of legendary poet Sri Sri’s work, he urged present-day poets to aspire to similar heights for a lasting poetic legacy. Arasavilli Krishna, President of Virasam (Viplava Rachayitala Sangham), acknowledged the sacrifices made by poets dedicated to their craft.

He identified Dalit, revolutionary, and existential themes in Wilson Rao’s poetry. Insights from prominent literary figures, including Sagar Sriramakawacham, Bangarraju Kantha, and senior journalist Ghanta Vijaykumar, enriched the event.

Poet Anil Dani provided a review of the book, and Wilson Rao expressed gratitude for the kind words from the speakers. Facilitated by Choppa Raghavendra Sekhar, Editor of Malletege literary magazine under the auspices of Kalimishri.

Impact of Sri Sri

