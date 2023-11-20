Vijayasai mocks Lokesh; TDP retorts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: War of words continues between YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy and TDP leaders. On Sunday, Vijayasai Reddy tweeted questioning the whereabouts of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his mother Bhuvaneswari after the release of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case, from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on interim bail.

Countering his sarcastic remarks, TDP State chief K Atchannaidu and former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, said Vijayasai Reddy does not have the stature to comment on Lokesh and Bhuavenswari.In his post on X, the YSRC MP wondered if the mother and son duo thought that the story of TDP had ended and it had gone the same way the party did in the neighbouring Telangana or they had just handed over the party to State BJP chief Purandeswari. He ‘cautioned’ that Purandeswari is an expert in sinking the party and not keeping it afloat. Continuing his remarks in another post, he ridiculed Purandeswari that she secured 33,892 votes in the 2019 elections, which was more than NOTA.

In his counter, Atchannaidu said the whole world is aware of Vijayasai Reddy’s involvement in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case, Delhi liquor scam and land encroachment in North Coastal Andhra. “Lokesh and his mother are service-minded, while Vijayasai Reddy is selfish minded,” he remarked. Taking to X, Ayyanna Patrudu asked why Vijayasai Reddy always targets women? He also questioned about the probe into the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

